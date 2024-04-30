Award-winning poet at Blue Mountains Writers' meeting

The next meeting of Blue Mountains Writers will feature a poetry workshop with award winning poet Jan O'Loughlin.
With work published in Australia, America and Japan, O'Loughlin's poetry has been influenced by 25 years of living and teaching English and poetry in southern Japan.
At the workshop people will discover the possibilities in poetry by experimenting with simple writing prompts.
"We will also look at Japanese poetic forms of haiku and tanka, and try some exercises working with images, seasonal words and fragmented commentary, to deepen writers' appreciation of these concentrated forms of poetry," said spokeswoman.
Blue Mountains Writers is a branch of the Fellowship of Australian Writers (NSW) whos aim is to encourage writers from beginners to published authors.
The meeting will be held on Sunday, May 5 at 1.45pm in the Macquarie Room, Springwood Sports Club, 83 Macquarie Road. Bring a notepad, pen and your imagination.
New members please RSVP to 0423 908 199.
