Rare chance to see inside The Grange: Echoes of a bygone era in Mt Victoria

A rare opportunity is being offered for the local community to take a tour inside the earliest of the country retreats in Mount Victoria.
The heritage-listed property, The Grange, and its extensive grounds are now owned by Barker College for the outdoor education program. This is only the second open day the school has held in two decades.
Step back in time and learn about the significant history, architecture, and natural wonder of this beautiful place.
It was built in 1876 for William Richman Piddington by the famous architect John Horbury Hunt. The main house has always been known as The Grange; however, the property has also been known as Fairy Dell Estate.
According to the Blue Mountains Heritage Register Review, both its first owner and its architect are significant.
"Piddington for his career as a prominent book-dealer, as a state politician who was twice Colonial Treasurer and as a major influence on the early development of Mount Victoria and on the cult of the Mountain retreat in general; Horbury Hunt as one of the most distinctive and interesting architects of the later nineteenth century. This is its claim to state significance," the review states.
From 1914 through to the 1930s The Grange was run as a guesthouse and mountain retreat and was a popular tourist spot and honeymoon destination.
In the late 1930s the property was listed for sale and was eventually purchased by the Children Special Service Mission (CCSM) and Scripture Union, to be used primarily for conferences and camps for church youth groups. In 1989, The Grange was purchased by Barker College.
Members of the community are invited to visit the site throughout the day where staff will be able to show you through the property. Two tours will run at 10.30am and 1.30pm followed by tea and biscuits.
The free event is being held on Monday May 13 at The Grange, 48 Selsdon Street, Mount Victoria. The event is part of the National Trust Heritage Festival that runs Australia wide.
Liz Charlton, co- director of The Grange, Barker College's Outdoor Education campus, said she has "been blessed to care for this magnificent property for two decades now and I love it."
" When the students are here it is full of life and laughter and we are all about shaping their character through challenging outdoor adventures.
"We are so lucky to call Lord Piddington's house our home and the rich history of this substantial building is not lost on our students and staff in the greater Barker community.
"It will be lovely to host an open day and share the unique features of the heritage listed building with interested members of the public. It really is a special place to work."
Ms Charlton said there is no cost to attend and they will cap the day at 50 people on each tour. Parking is available on site, and the property is a 15-minute walk from Mount Victoria train station.
The school is open from 9am to 4pm. Prebooking is essential. RSVP via: rbyrne@barker.nsw.edu.au
For more details go to The Grange: Echoes of Bygone Eras - National Trust
