'Let's celebrate our local legends': Nominate someone for Blue Mountains Local Citizen of Year Awards

In the time it takes to have a cup of tea, make toast, or brush your teeth, you can nominate someone for a Blue Mountains Local Citizen of the Year Award.
Blue Mountains City Council is asking people to "show a local legend some love" and nominate individuals and organisations that support and inspire the Blue Mountains community.
Blue Mountains mayor Mark Greenhill said: "We know the Blue Mountains is home to many individuals, community groups and organisations that go above and beyond for others.
"We also know they don't do it for the kudos, but wouldn't it be wonderful to let them know that we see what they do for us, and we genuinely appreciate it? Let's celebrate our local legends.
"I'm asking everyone to find five minutes to give back to the people and organisations that make the Blue Mountains a vibrant, resilient and supportive place to live, work and visit."
There are three categories to be awarded: Citizen of the Year (any age up to 64 years), Senior Citizen of The Year (65 years and over), and Community Achievement of the Year.
Nominations are sought for Blue Mountains residents from all backgrounds who are a total legend at anything including community service, business, science and technology, arts and entertainment, sport, education, or the environment.
Award winners come from diverse backgrounds and serve the community in different, but equally valuable, ways. The award recipients for 2023 were:
Closing date for nominations is Friday, May 17. For more information and to nominate go to: yoursay.bmcc.nsw.gov.au/local-legend
