Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Mountains Gazette's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Gardens of Stone get Mt Vic stones

May 7 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Twelve truckloads of crushed sandstone have been transported more than 30 kilometres from Mount Victoria to be used as a base for roads and walking trails in the Gardens of Stone State Conservation Area.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.