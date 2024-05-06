Brass band's new musical director

In late 2023 the Blue Mountains City Brass Band farewelled its long-standing musical director, Volker Schoeler.
During his 18 years of dedicated leadership with the band, Volker arranged and conducted performances ranging from Prokofiev's Romeo and Juliet to the Beatles' magical mystery medley in collaboration with local ensembles including Orpheus Strings.
Other performance highlights include the annual Winter Magic parade, Octoberfest and the presentation of countless seasonal concerts at Katoomba RSL, St Hilda's Church and Katoomba Primary School.
Now, after almost two decades, Volker has stepped down as musical director to take up the role of bandmaster for the Royal Australian Navy in Perth, Western Australia.
In light of this, the band is delighted to announce that they have recently appointed the very talented, dedicated and charismatic Rob Mattessi as their new musical director. Hailing from Melbourne, Rob brings with him a wealth of experience as a classical trumpet and cornet player with the Melbourne Symphony and Opera Australia.
Recently the band appeared under Rob's direction at 2023 Rhododendron parade in Blackheath, and the 2024 Anzac memorial, where he performed the Last Post and Rouse. Since 2023 Rob has been employed as a music teacher at Katoomba High School.
To celebrate Rob's appointment the band is putting on a free community autumn picnic performance. The band invites you to join them and enjoy a program of swing, Latin and classical melodies on the lawn of the Carrington Hotel, Katoomba Street, on Saturday, May 11, from 11.30am-1.30pm. Bring your blanket, enjoy a delicious cake stall and, of course, the music.
