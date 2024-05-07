Blue Mountains Gazette
Positive signs for Imperial Hotel sale

JC
By Jennie Curtin
Updated May 7 2024 - 3:11pm, first published 12:30pm
Two interested parties are negotiating with estate agents over the sale of landmark Mt Victoria pub, the Imperial Hotel.

