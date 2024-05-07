Positive signs for Imperial Hotel sale

Two interested parties are negotiating with estate agents over the sale of landmark Mt Victoria pub, the Imperial Hotel.
The pub, which has been closed since 2016, was offered for sale via expressions of interest earlier this year. The closing date was March 28.
Savills agent, Lucy Abram, told the Gazette that negotiations were extending a little longer than expected and that there were two potential buyers.
The 1878 building, and the 1960s-era adjacent motel on a total of nearly 7,500 square metres, were advertised to be sold either together or separately.
They were bought in 2017 by One Pro Blue Mountains Pty Ltd for about $2.5 million.
The company later submitted two development applications, valued at more than $30 million - for the restoration of the existing hotel and one to replace the motel with a 39-room hotel.
In mid 2022, One Pro Investment Group reassured the Gazette its plans to convert the pub into a boutique Radisson hotel would still happen but had been delayed by COVID and border closures.
Now it may finally change hands and undergo much-needed renovations.
