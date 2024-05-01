Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Mountains Gazette's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'Incredible take-up has blown me away': Blue Mountains residents take recycling to new heights

Updated May 5 2024 - 12:44pm, first published May 1 2024 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Residents across the Blue Mountains have enthusiastically embraced the textile recycling scheme launched in 2023, recycling a total of 42.65 tonnes in just 11 months.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.