Will new laws help ease aircraft noise?

May 6 2024 - 4:09pm
The Albanese Government is preparing a new environmental law to create Australia's first independent national environmental protection agency - Environment Protection Australia (EPA). The Blue Mountains Conservation Society said the agency should better mitigate aircraft noise.

