'Natural Selection' on show at Lawson

Featured are paintings by Bullaburra artist Jeff Rigby, including his work, Tunnel Gully Creek. This shows the same site of Arthur Streeton's famous, Fire's On: Lapstone Tunnel, which was painted in the summer of 1891 and is now displayed in the Art Gallery of New South Wales. The 23 year-old Streeton worked on his 6' x 4' canvas perched high on a ledge in that hot dry summer. Rigby said: ''Streeton's Fire's On is a wonderful depiction of the full intensity of an Australian summer's day in the bush and the dust and activity of a construction site."