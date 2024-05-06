'My hero, my champion': Rotarian and family man Bob Aitken remembered

Bob Aitken started a career in journalism as a cadet at the Parkes Champion-Post in 1963, covering the moon landing "during that windy day at The Dish" in 1969 - the same year he became the newspaper's editor. He was managing editor from 1972 to 1984 before moving to the Blue Mountains to take up a new position as managing editor of the Rotary magazine, Rotary Down Under. He held this role for 27 years, taking the masthead from a black and white print publication to full colour as well as online.