'My hero, my champion': Rotarian and family man Bob Aitken remembered

He faced a bowling attack from a West Indian cricketing great, reported on the moon landing as a young journalist from the "Dish" in Parkes, and helped eradicate polio from the planet through the work of Rotary International.
But Bob Aitken's greatest achievements were as a brother, husband, father and grandfather, his funeral service in Glenbrook heard on Friday, May 3.
About 400 people said farewell to the widely respected Lapstone resident and Rotarian at St Finbar's Catholic Church.
Bob's grandson Jordan Aitken shared the enormous impact he had on his own life, telling the congregation: "I'm scared of a life without you, Pop, because you are a once in a lifetime man. I'm sorry you couldn't sit in the front row today and see how much love you bring to the world."
Corrina Aitken spoke of her father's strength when her brother David - Jordan's father - died in 1996, aged 27.
"I saw a broken man when we tragically lost my brother but in true Bob form he picked up the pieces for me and my mother and showed amazing strength," she said.
"How does anyone lose a child and stay so positive? Bob did."
That devotion to family was evident from childhood, according to his younger sister, Vicki Sargeant. She spoke of their loving childhood in Parkes where Bob was the second eldest of five children and their cousin Jim was like "another brother".
Bob showed a passion for sport from a young age where his love of cricket was "extraordinary", she said.
He was the secretary of the local and Central West cricket associations and led three international cricket tours - the highlight being a British tour where Bob bowled out former England Test captain Mike Denness.
"The mounted ball still has pride of place in his study," said his sister.
But this wasn't Bob's crowning cricketing glory. That came in 1975 when he faced the West Indies as opening batsman for the NSW Country side in Dubbo.
"Bob had to face Michael Holding in the first couple of overs," said Vicki. "I think this was the only time in living history that I actually saw my big brother nervous. He just wanted to make double figures - and he went this close."
Bob's other sporting loves included rugby league and hockey, where he was association president at junior and senior club level in Parkes.
Bob Aitken started a career in journalism as a cadet at the Parkes Champion-Post in 1963, covering the moon landing "during that windy day at The Dish" in 1969 - the same year he became the newspaper's editor. He was managing editor from 1972 to 1984 before moving to the Blue Mountains to take up a new position as managing editor of the Rotary magazine, Rotary Down Under. He held this role for 27 years, taking the masthead from a black and white print publication to full colour as well as online.
Bob joined the Rotary Club of the Lower Blue Mountains after settling in Lapstone where his influence is still felt today.
Club member Susan Wakefield told the service Bob's Rotary honours were numerous, including the organisation's highest accolade, The Service Above Self Award. He received the Rotary Health Medal, was a multiple Paul Harris Fellow, and a Rotary district governor.
In 2007, Bob was made a Member (AM) in the General Division of the Order of Australia for services to sport and the community through Rotary.
"Bob's support for [Rotary's] End Polio Now campaign saw him travel the country promoting this worthwhile project," said Mrs Wakefield. "Not a meeting went by at our club where he did not not mention the latest innovation or news, or encourage us to support the project."
But despite his many lofty Rotary honours, Mrs Wakefield said "he was just Bob" to members of his beloved local club. "A man we are proud to have called our friend and, to many of us, our mentor," she said.
Rotary's motto is "Service Above Self" and this was a through line in Bob Aitken's life as well.
"He dedicated so much of his life to other people and projects around the world - and he still had so much to give," said his sister.
Jordan described his grandfather as "the only man I ever I knew who spent his whole life looking after everyone else".
"It's so hard to imagine a world without you... You have been the stable platform in my life and my guiding influence. I love you Pop. What I wouldn't give for one more clap on the back?" he said.
Corrina Aitken said there was nothing her father wouldn't do for his family. Some of her happiest memories were the time she spent with him while he drove her to sporting commitments on the weekend.
Bob was a passionate South Sydney supporter, with people encouraged to wear red and green to the funeral. Corrina quipped that her father would have been "very chuffed at how many Roosters, Panthers and Manly fans are here in South Sydney colours".
As the final montage of photos from Bob's life was shown inside the church, its walls reverberated with the sounds of the club's anthem, Glory Glory to South Sydney.
Earlier, Corrina Aitken had delivered the final words on Bob Aitken in her eulogy: "My hero, my champion, I will love you forever."
Bob Aitken died on April 20, 2024, aged 78. He was the much loved husband of Ann, cherished father and father-in-law of David (deceased), Corrina and Dean, grandfather to Jordan, Annie Rose and Max, and great grandfather to Archie. His family have asked people consider donating to End Polio via my.rotary.org/en/donate (selecting PolioPlus Fund) in his memory.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.