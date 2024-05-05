'Unwavering and tireless': Governor-General praises SARAH president as National Road Safety Week starts

The Governor-General David Hurley has thrown his support behind National Road Safety Week, paying tribute to the Blue Mountains family behind the event.
"I begin this statement in support of Yellow Ribbon National Road Safety Week with a plea to all who use our roads: please drive so that others survive," said the Governor-General.
"It is a simple plea. But importantly, it is also a call to action - to drive so that others survive; to drive in a manner that is respectful of other road users so that everyone arrives at their destination safely."
The Governor-General and his wife Linda met the Springwood residents behind National Road Safety Week in Canberra on April 24.
Peter and Judy Frazer had afternoon tea at Government House where they discussed the Safer Australian Roads and Highways (SARAH) group.
Mr Frazer established SARAH after his 23-year-old daughter Sarah was killed on the Hume Highway while travelling to Canberra to start university in February 2012. It led to the creation of National Road Safety Week, which is now supported by federal, state, territory and local governments.
"I want to commend SARAH Group, its President Peter Frazer OAM and principal partners and supporters for promoting messages about road safety," said the Governor-General.
"Peter has been unwavering and tireless in his efforts to promote ways to help reduce the incidence of road trauma. On this 12th anniversary of the death of Sarah Frazer who was killed in an avoidable crash on the Hume Highway south of Sydney, I encourage all road users to ensure the safety of those around us."
Blue Mountains City Council has also continued its strong support of National Road Safety Week, which runs from Sunday, May 5 to Sunday, May 12.
In 2024, the main theme of National Road Safety Week is 'all road safety is local'.
During National Road Safety Week, drivers are asked to take the pledge to Drive So Others Survive!
Blue Mountains mayor Mark Greenhill said: "With 27 towns and villages stretching across the Blue Mountains, safe travel by road is vital for our community.
"This year, National Roads Safety Week reminds us that all safety is local, and I urge drivers to take the pledge to drive responsibly, because every decision while driving can impact yourself, any passengers and other road users."
The Drive So Others Survive pledge is:
For more information about road safety, visit www.bmcc.nsw.gov.au/roadsafety
Read more about Road Safety Week at roadsafetyweek.com.au/road-safety-week
