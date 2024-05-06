Funding boost for Blue Mountains community sport

Blue Mountains sports have shared in $4.4 million in state government funding following the awarding of local sport grants.
Nine projects were awarded funding in the Blue Mountains for new equipment, programs and facilities valued at $50,0000.
Projects to receive funding include:
"Sport is a way of life in the Blue Mountains community. This funding will help our local clubs and their army of volunteers to provide more opportunities for people of all ages and abilities to enjoy the benefits of sport and active recreation," said Blue Mountains MP Trish Doyle.
NSW Minister for Sport, Steve Kamper, said the Local Sport Grant Program provides vital funds for community sport.
"This year we have doubled the funding for individual projects, meaning grassroots community sports clubs and associations can provide more programs and equipment to support their participants," he said.
For further information visit: www.sport.nsw.gov.au/local-sport-grant-program.
