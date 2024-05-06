New market comes to Leura in grounds of Fairmont Resort

A new market will be launched in the Blue Mountains at Leura on Saturday, May 11.
The monthly Leura Produce and Artisan Market will be held from 9am-1pm in the grounds of the Fairmont Resort, featuring local and regional growers and producers, artisans, artists, micro-breweries, distilleries and wineries.
People are encouraged to catch the train to Leura station where there will be a free shuttle bus running from the Railway Parade bus stop at the top of Leura Village every 30 minutes to the Fairmont Resort and back.
The event is the latest monthly market from All Events Markets and Festivals which also run regular markets at Springwood (fourth Sunday of the month), Blackheath (second Sunday of the month) and Lawson (third Sunday of the month). The Leura market will be held on the first Saturday of the month from June.
All Events Markets and Festivals has won a Blue Mountains City Council award as a "binfluencer" for the recycling hubs at its markets that reduce waste going into landfill.
For more details: alleventsmarketsandfestivals.com.au.
