Blue Mountains firefighter honoured for rescuing teen from burning house

Blue Mountains firefighter Adoni Maalouf, who rescued a teen from a house fire while off duty last year, has been honoured for his heroic actions at this year's St Florian's Day award ceremony.
The Wentworth Falls resident received his individual Commendation for Courageous Action on May 4, making him part of around 100 firefighters to be recognised at this annual event by Fire and Rescue NSW.
The award acknowledges Mr Maalouf's actions on July 8 last year, when he and his wife Tania (also a firefighter) were asleep at home when they were woken at 6am by a young boy screaming outside.
As Mrs Maalouf rang Triple Zero, her husband ran to the boy who said his sister was trapped inside an adjacent bed and breakfast, fully engulfed in fire, in Yester Road.
In a feat of bravery and without any protective gear, Mr Maalouf kicked down the door to the house but was repelled by smoke and flames.
"I couldn't breathe... I tried to smash the door in, but then the mother smashed the window and I could hear the girl inside. We just drove her towards the window," he said last year after the rescue.
He used a mobile phone torch to attempt to guide the 14 or 15-year-old girl to escape, but the teen collapsed from smoke inhalation, and Mr Maalouf reached in and dragged her out to safety. Neighbours then helped him carry her across the street to recover.
Mr Maalouf, a former scuba instructor, fitness trainer and a father of three, then attacked the fire with a garden hose until other firies arrived and extinguished the gutted house. The mother and her children, from the ACT, were treated in hospital and later discharged.
At the time Mr Maalouf's commanders expressed plans to nominate him for a bravery award. This came to fruition with his St Florian's Day commendation, which honours firefighters who have gone "above and beyond" normal duties.
Minister for Emergency Services, Jihad Dib, praised all the firefighters who have received awards for their dedication and commitment to the communities of NSW.
"Many of the firefighters recognised today risked their own lives to help others during emergencies. Their bravery, hard work and professionalism is to be applauded," Mr Dib said.
FRNSW Commissioner, Jeremy Fewtrell, congratulated all who have been formally recognised for their actions.
"The firefighters are a credit to themselves, the community and the fire and rescue service. I am proud of their exemplary and selfless actions in keeping NSW safe," Commissioner Fewtrell said.
- with B C Lewis
