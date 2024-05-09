Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Mountains firefighter honoured for rescuing teen from burning house

By Staff Reporters
Updated May 10 2024 - 12:02pm, first published May 9 2024 - 12:00pm
Blue Mountains firefighter Adoni Maalouf, who rescued a teen from a house fire while off duty last year, has been honoured for his heroic actions at this year's St Florian's Day award ceremony.

