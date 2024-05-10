On the map: Historic landmark in Lawson up for national gong

The Lawson community is thrilled that their very own version of Monet's bridge is being recognised nationally after a major restoration project.
The rare Wilson Park water feature and Map of Australia next to Lawson pool has been shortlisted in the National Trust (NSW) Heritage Awards.
Lawson resident, and one of the Friends of Wilson Park community group, Andrea Constance Jenkins, helped lead the push for its restoration by Blue Mountains City Council.
"Of course, this is a brilliant outcome, recognition of such an important unique icon," Ms Constance Jenkins said.
She said the listing "will hopefully assist with maintenance and preservation for future generations". And added the "autumn leaves are carpeted on the area surrounding the map, go look if you have time. [We are] lucky to have such a park so close to home".
The community remains especially grateful to Deputy Mayor, Cr Romola Hollywood, who saved the map from crumbling into oblivion, she said.
"Without her determination and support, none of this would have happened."
The long neglected Lawson landmark was properly restored to full colour last year and is now listed on council's local heritage register and protected under the Local Environment Plan.
The National Trust Heritage Awards ceremony will be held on May 17.
The awards are an annual celebration of outstanding practice, awarding excellence in conservation of Aboriginal, built, natural and cultural heritage.
These types of contour maps were commonly constructed during the 1930s as part of a pre-TV education tool for Australian school children, but few survived. It is understood to be a Depression era work project.
In 2014 the community raised concerns that the concrete map and surrounding ponds had deteriorated from lack of maintenance.
Cape York was crumbling, other parts of the continent were cracking, the bridge was closed and the ponds were choked with weeds and silt.
Two hundred people signed a petition to push the council to save the "rare" integrated map and water feature and public recreation reserve.
Blue Mountains Mayor Mark Greenhill said he was "thrilled" by the shortlisting announcement and thanked Cr Hollywood and the community for their advocacy.
He said the feature had "important heritage value for both the local community and visitors to the Blue Mountains".
"Council has taken significant steps to ensure the conservation of the Map and its associated channels and weirs, securing it for generations to come."
Cr Hollywood had been previously "horrified" that "Lawson's own version of Monet's bridge" had fallen into disrepair.
She called the shortlisting "a tribute to the collective efforts over many years of our local community and the Council working together to protect these unique water features built in the early 1930s".
Delayed by COVID, and with the first restoration destroyed by floods, Ms Jenkins said she had remained "hopeful" of a good final result even when the bridge broke a second time. It reopened in October, 2023.
The works undertaken included bridge repairs, stonework and channel restoration, cleaning of the water feature, significant ground water management works, weed removal and new interpretative signage.
Council said the more recent conservation works cost $100,000, funded through the Cultural Heritage Rehabilitation Fund.
The feature was designed by shire president Percy Wilson and authenticated by a Sydney University geography professor.
It was carved out of a natural rock outcrop by local Frank Higgison.
The rare 32 ft by 24 ft water feature and 145 metre stone channel lies just 300 metres from Lawson's village centre, in the gully south of Lawson pool.
