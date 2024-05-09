Blue Mountains Gazette
Pirates of Penzance performances raise $8000 for Barnardos Australia

By Damien Madigan
Updated May 10 2024 - 9:50am, first published May 9 2024 - 1:40pm
Blue Mountains Musical Society has raised $8000 for Barnardos Australia from a limited concert season of the Gilbert and Sullivan musical comedy, the Pirates of Penzance.

