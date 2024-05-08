Unity Cup postponed for one week due to wet weather

The inaugural Sparrows Unity Cup at Wentworth Falls has been postponed by one week due to wet weather.
Wentworth Falls Football Club (WFFC) made the announcement on Tuesday, May 7 when it became clear the condition of the field at Pitt Park would not be ready for the planned date of May 11.
The competition and community day will now be held on Saturday, May 18.
The competition will be held between the Hazelbrook and Wentworth Falls football clubs, with the tournament's outstanding player receiving the Leah Blayney Award
The Sparrows Unity Cup signifies inclusivity, diversity and friendship.
"In football your social, ethnic, religious/spiritual or sexual preferences don't matter," said the WFFC female representative Charlotte Williams, who has been organising the event. "Differences are set aside. We all meet to work together towards a common goal."
The cup was officially launched on April 16 at the cafe business of tournament sponsor, Sparrows Leura.
WFFC prides itself in bringing girls and women together through football and has been working over the years to increase female participation in football.
"Our numbers have grown from 17 per cent of players being females in 2019 to 28 per cent in 2024," said club president, Dr Isabel Arnaiz. "We encourage female participation at all levels, on the playing field, managing teams, coaching teams, refereeing games and being part of the committee. Many of our female members have undertaken coaching and refereeing training courses and are now active participants in our community.
"To acknowledge our local hero Leah Blayney and her continuous involvement in female football, WFFC will be establishing the Leah Blayney Award. Leah Blayney is a former Matildas player who is currently the head coach of the Australia women's national under-20 football team and played some of her formative years at Wentworth Falls Football Club. Leah regularly makes an appearance at WFFC and has donated merchandise to our players on multiple occasions."
The Sparrows Unity Cup will be held at Pitt Park, Wentworth Falls, with the junior game kicking off at 2pm. This will be followed by an exhibition match by the All Abilities Blue Kangaroos. The final game will involve the two senior female teams at 3.30pm.
The whole community is welcome on the day, with food available from the canteen and a sausage sizzle. People are welcome to bring their own food with a picnic blanket or chairs. A display on the history of women in football will be another feature of the day, along with children's activities including face painting.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.