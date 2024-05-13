Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Mountains Gazette's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

ANZ lops branch, exits Mountains

JC
By Jennie Curtin
Updated May 13 2024 - 2:28pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The ANZ Bank will exit the Blue Mountains completely later this year, closing its last remaining branch in Katoomba on October 9.

Create a free account to read this article

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jennie Curtin

Upper Mountains Correspondent

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.