ANZ lops branch, exits Mountains

The ANZ Bank will exit the Blue Mountains completely later this year, closing its last remaining branch in Katoomba on October 9.
The nearest branches after that date will be in Penrith, Bathurst and Richmond.
The bank's decision was greeted with widespread dismay across the community. One long-time customer, Mt Victoria local Kim Grace, was so appalled he started a petition at change.org.
He conceded it would probably "cause a giggle in ANZ HQ, but we have to try and make an effort. They cannot get away with closing the only ANZ branch in the entire Blue Mountains."
Mr Grace said there used to be loyalty that "went both ways" between bank and customer.
"I have been banking with the ANZ for nearly 45 years, they have held the mortgages on five homes in three different states. They have made a lot of money from me and the loyal customers who foolishly believe that the ANZ could care less about us," he said.
"Banks were once a cornerstone of communities, bank managers well respected members of our towns, villages and regions. Now, like the ANZ, they are perceived as greedy, heartless, utterly without ethics or morals."
He pointed out the branch had been operating only three hours a day since COVID.
"This single branch must be an incredible drag on their finances when they are open for a grand total of 15 hours per week. I mean, the CEO could pay that amount out of his change pocket.
"Now, a corporation that pays its CEO over $6.2 mill a year and made a profit last year of $7 billion, has decided we as a region don't need face-to-face banking, we can do it all online, or travel at least an hour east or west."
Mr Grace also said a number of people who had signed his petition said they would be looking at switching to the Bendigo Bank.
Blue Mountains mayor, Mark Greenhill, said he was "deeply saddened" by the news.
"I worry about the effect on our community and on the workers. The withdrawal of banking services is hard to reconcile with the incredible profits the big four make in this country.
"It feels like another nail in the coffin of small communities every time this happens."
Macquarie MP, Susan Templeman, said it was a "profoundly disappointing decision for both customers and staff".
"This will cause stress and frustration for residents who bank with ANZ, and I'm particularly disappointed for the team at the bank whose jobs are impacted by this. I've conveyed these concerns to ANZ.
"I think many customers in the Mountains will be seriously considering whether they should continue to hold an account with a bank where the closest branch is 90 minutes away."
She also pointed out that ANZ, like other banks, is not part of bank@post with Australia Post so there will be no alternative in the Mountains for its customers.
Rohini Agnihotri, ANZ district manager, told the Gazette: "Australians are adopting digital methods as their preferred way to bank, with around 99 per cent of ANZ customer transactions conducted digitally or via an ATM.
"We are working closely with our customers to ensure they are well supported and aware of all the ways they can complete their banking."
Katoomba Chamber of Commerce and Community president, Mark Jarvis, said it was "always sad to see another business close in Katoomba".
ANZ closed its Springwood branch in April 2021. The Katoomba closure, at 1.30pm on Wednesday, October 9, will mean a complete exit from the Mountains.
The Commonwealth, NAB and Bendigo Bank retain branches in Katoomba.
