Masons to celebrate centenary

On Saturday, February 5, 1921 many Blackheath residents and local identities celebrated the dedication, by the Grand Master, Most Worshipful Brother William Thompson. of Lodge Blackheath No.370 on the register of the United Grand Lodge of NSW.
A preliminary meeting of interested freemasons had been held in the school of arts building the previous October when it was decided to petition the Grand Lodge for the formation of the new Masonic Lodge.
Those who signed the petition were F E Lomas, F R Hannel, P Q Redman, W C Laws, H J Collier, T Clark, Rodrigez, G T Sydenham, G F Sydenham, R N Delaney, S T Green, E W Sheppard, and J Burgess. Following the meeting the petition was signed by a further nine interested masons.
The foundation Worshipful Master, Bro F E Lomas and his officers were invested for the years 1921-22.
Initial meetings of Lodge Blackheath were held in a room above Delaney's Butcher Shop, premises recently occupied by W J Hornby. The room was rented for the sum of one pound per month plus five shillings per month for electricity.
Masonic Ball in Blackheath
On Friday 8th October 1921 the Blackheath Advertiser reported on a "Masonic Ball. A dazzling scene - smart dresses. Blackheath was in a festive mood when the Freemasons held their first annual ball. It was the social event of the season and was well attended with nearly one hundred couples being present - mostly 'Heathites'.
"The Arcadia Hall, which was engaged for the dancing, was profusely and tastefully decorated with bunting and gaily coloured streamers, the effect being heightened by electric bulbs with masses of green foliage interspersed, the tout ensemble making a brilliant effect."
In March 1922 it was decided to purchase a 52-foot-wide block of land at 95 Wentworth Street where it was eventually decided to build a two-storey building. Following completion of the building it was dedicated on February 20, 1925 by the Grand master and several of his officers.
The total cost of the completed building was reported to be 2,653 pounds (approx. $258,000 in today's money).
Due to COVID restrictions, a rather subdued celebration was held in April 2021. The restrictions had a rather drastic effect on Lodge Blackheath, the reduced attendances leading to ever decreasing viability.
However, in 2002 it had been decided to re-develop the entire upper floor to provide for a reduced size lodge room, toilets, kitchenette, storeroom and the installation of a lift. The ground floor was then occupied by the Blue Gum Montessori Pre-School Kindergarten. The kindergarten still occupies the ground floor with a lease well into the future.
Blue Gum Montessori Pre-School has been providing outstanding early childhood education for children up to six years of age for over 40 years within the Blue Mountains.
Now that COVID worries have virtually left us, the members of Lodge Blackheath, owners of the Blackheath Masonic Centre, are determined to face the future with a positive attitude and by so doing secure a positive future for the Montessori pre-school.
Once winter leaves and warmer weather is with us again, we plan to belatedly celebrate our centenary by holding a social "get to know you" in the Blackheath Masonic Centre. This will be a chance for people to come and see the Masons and find out more about what the group does locally by supporting charitable organisations, community work and social events.
Freemasonry has the basic aim of making good men better and people looking to join are driven by all sorts of things. As well as attracting new members, there are likely to be many formerly active Masons living in the Lithgow/Blue Mountains area, whose interest we would like to reignite. We'd like to make people aware of the extensive history of the Masons, the Lodge's presence, and its value to the local community, as well as answering any questions from inquisitive locals.
In Australia, the first English, Irish and Scottish Masons arrived in the First Fleet and formed separate Lodges until the United Grand Lodge of NSW was established.
We would love new members to come join us. To this end, Lodge Blackheath is extending an invitation to all interested freemasons who may have called-off and reside in the Mountains, along with anyone who may be interested in becoming a freemason to contact John Sim on 0491 744 888 or by email at johnsim@bigpond.net.au.
