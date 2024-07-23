Masons to celebrate centenary

Freemasonry has the basic aim of making good men better and people looking to join are driven by all sorts of things. As well as attracting new members, there are likely to be many formerly active Masons living in the Lithgow/Blue Mountains area, whose interest we would like to reignite. We'd like to make people aware of the extensive history of the Masons, the Lodge's presence, and its value to the local community, as well as answering any questions from inquisitive locals.