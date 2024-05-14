Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Mountains Gazette's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Our People

Allie Pepper makes history: Trailblazing climber summits without bottled oxygen

BL
By B C Lewis
May 14 2024 - 2:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Blue Mountains climber Allie Pepper has made history by becoming the first Australian woman to conquer the fifth highest mountain in the world - Mount Makalu (8485m) in Nepal - without the use of supplemental oxygen.

Create a free account to read this article

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

B C Lewis

Senior reporter

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.