Sun Valley teen heading to national boxing titles

It started as a way of getting fit for her horseriding but boxing has become an unexpected focus for Sun Valley teenager Leah-Beth Anderton, who is squaring up to compete in the Australian national titles in Perth in July.
The 17-year-old, who is already in her second year of a law degree at Western Sydney University, initially hoped to compete nationally on horses in three=day eventing.
Having attended Sun Valley Pony Club as a child, her riding coach recommended she take up boxing as a fitness and strength building exercise to help her smaller frame.
And she took to it immediately.
"I enjoy doing hard, mentally challenging things," she said. "I found boxing challenged me in a new way and I enjoyed that. I love the technical side, am very competitive and am addicted to learning.
"Boxing was something completely different that I've improved in quickly and offered a new mental and physical challenge."
When she started, she never contemplated making the NSW team, although concedes she is "very competitive".
"After I started fighting and competing, nationals became my goal very quickly. I hold myself to a very high standard and don't set easy goals. Once I'd set my sights on nationals I knew I would get there, just not the when.
"I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity and hope to make the most out of the experience."
No matter how she goes in Perth, she will undoubtedly benefit from the experience.
"I think I will 100 per cent learn," she said. "I'm working hard to come home with a gold medal and believe I can accomplish this, but no matter what happens I know I will learn and that is the biggest win."
Leah-Beth thanked her family and other supporters. She is also on the lookout for potential sponsors to help fund her trip. She can be contacted on leahbethy28@gmail.com.
