Symphony at the movies

The magic of music from the screen comes to Penrith on May 19 at the Joan Sutherland Performing Arts Centre.
Penrith Symphony Orchestra will be joined by the Festival Chorus in an epic program featuring some of the greatest soundtracks of all time. From the music of Ennio Morricone to John Williams, alongside classics such as Moon RIver and Psycho, there's something for everyone.
Game soundtracks are also highlighted, with music from Baldur's Gate, Diablo and World of Warcraft and much more.
The style and aesthetic of soundtracks has evolved over time to reflect the changing context and mediums available.
Artistic director, Paul Terracini, said: "This concert charts a course through some of the history of film and screen scoring, with icons from Hollywood's golden age, such as Gone with the Wind and Kings Row, to more recent classics such as Gabriel's Oboe, and then on to more contemporary scores and 'gamer music'."
For those familiar with Williams' music from Star Wars, or the Indiana Jones franchise, the suite from Korngold's Kings Row might sound surprisingly familiar.
Moving away from these large scale orchestrations, many tunes originally from larger scores take on a life of their own as a popular songs and jazz standards.
Audiences will instantly recognise the Henry Mancini classics, The Pink Panther and Moon River, in this guise.
The orchestra is also very excited to welcome our choir, the Festival Chorus, for this concert. Their voices are an integral and exciting part of much of the writing, adding to the drama and impact.
The chorus also reflects PSO's core ethos of utilising and providing opportunities for local musicians, with the ensemble comprising many choristers and vocalists from western Sydney and the Blue Mountains.
To join PSO and the Festival Chorus for this wonderful concert, the performance will begin at 3pm on Sunday, May 19, at the Joan. Seats are selling fast, so don't delay.
Tickets are available at the box office, at thejoan.com.au, or call 4723 7600.
For more information about all the Penrith Symphony Orchestra's concerts, see pso.org.au.
