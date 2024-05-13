Council tenders $240,000 for seating upgrade at Wentworth Falls School of Arts

Blue Mountains City Council has accepted a tender of nearly $240,000 for the supply and installation of new theatre seats at Wentworth Falls School of Arts.
The seating upgrade is part of the theatre's revitalisation, using funds received in the Western Sydney Infrastructure Grant program.
A total of $649,863 was awarded to the venue under the grant program last year, to go towards theatre and hall staging, seating and electrical equipment.
As part of this project tenderer Maxwood Technology Australia Limited was unanimously chosen by the Tender Evaluation Panel out of three applicants, and was accepted by councillors at their April 30 meeting.
The accepted offer of $239,361.28 will go towards replacing audience seating for the many theatrical and musical productions held at the venue.
The Wentworth Falls School of Arts has housed shows for the likes of Jeff Lang and Daniel Mitchell in recent years, along with art exhibitions, acting classes and more.
The venue is located at 217-219 Great Western Highway, Wentworth Falls, and can be booked for events online at the council's website. Visit: https://www.bmcc.nsw.gov.au/community/halls-for-hire/wentworth-falls-school-of-arts
The seating upgrade project is scheduled to begin in June this year, and is forecast for completion by December.
