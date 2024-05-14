Council tenders $1.2m for consultancy on landslip recovery

Blue Mountains City Council will tender $1.2 million to ERM Consultants as part of the council's ongoing landslip recovery program.
The consultancy service was chosen unanimously from ten applicants by the Tender Evaluation Panel, with councillors accepting the tender at their meeting on April 30.
Forming part of Package 5 of the council's remediation works, the tender will cover design and documentation across several Blue Mountains sites that have been affected by landslips.
ERM Consultants also won past tenders for design consultancy on Package 1, Package 2, and Package 3.
The tender marks the council's ongoing efforts to manage natural disaster impacts, an issue for which they approved a $76 million recovery program last year.
This newest tender of $1,258,000 is made possible under Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements, a cost-sharing arrangement which is administered by Transport for New South Wales.
Due to the impacts of heavy rain on Megalong Road on April 5 this year, part of that site has been shifted out of Package 5 and will instead be undertaken within Natural Disaster Emergency Works.
The design consultancy is expected to be completed by August this year.
