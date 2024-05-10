Banff film festival comes to Katoomba

This year's exhilarating lineup of seven gripping adventure films stays true to the festival's core mission of motivating and inspiring audiences to embrace the full spectrum of life's possibilities. Among the highly anticipated films included in this year's line-up are: Mustafa Ceylan, the remarkable journey of a young Turkish immigrant whose encounter with skiing reshapes his destiny; Soundscape, where blind adventurer Erik Weihenmayer,ascends a mountain using echo location and imagination; and dive into the depths with hobbyist cavers as they push the boundaries of exploration in Canada's vast cave systems in Subterranean.