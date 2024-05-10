Banff film festival comes to Katoomba

The highly anticipated Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour returns to Katoomba on May 15, bringing with it a special significance for local audiences. The feature of a captivating film paying homage to Australian legend Glenn Singleman's world record BASE jump from Pakistan's Trango Tower in 1992 provides a special touch of celebration close to home.
Regarded as the pinnacle of mountain film festivals worldwide, the event showcases a meticulously curated collection of 'world firsts' in their various sports.
With the world of adventure and exploration having had a long and celebrated history, it has often been thought that most 'world firsts' have been achieved, and there's nowhere left to discover. However, in recent years extreme sports have been experiencing a form of rebirth with new and exciting hybrid sports surfacing.
The 2024 Banff Mountain Film tour features multiple pioneering stories with the first ever discovery of a huge cave system in Canada to the first ever tandem cross-country ski venture.
Reflecting on the upcoming festival, Australian world record holder Singleman said of pushing the boundaries: "Extreme sports people will always continue to push the boundaries, they tend to believe that 'If we don't take risks, we won't know what's possible'. "
This year's exhilarating lineup of seven gripping adventure films stays true to the festival's core mission of motivating and inspiring audiences to embrace the full spectrum of life's possibilities. Among the highly anticipated films included in this year's line-up are: Mustafa Ceylan, the remarkable journey of a young Turkish immigrant whose encounter with skiing reshapes his destiny; Soundscape, where blind adventurer Erik Weihenmayer,ascends a mountain using echo location and imagination; and dive into the depths with hobbyist cavers as they push the boundaries of exploration in Canada's vast cave systems in Subterranean.
BANFF is at The Edge in Katoomba on Wednesday, May 15, at 7pm. See banffaustralia.com.au.
