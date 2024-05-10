Blue Mountains Gazette
Banff film festival comes to Katoomba

Updated May 10 2024 - 10:11am, first published 10:06am
The highly anticipated Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour returns to Katoomba on May 15, bringing with it a special significance for local audiences. The feature of a captivating film paying homage to Australian legend Glenn Singleman's world record BASE jump from Pakistan's Trango Tower in 1992 provides a special touch of celebration close to home.

