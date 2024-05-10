Antiques Roadshow star to give talk

The Blue Mountains Arts National Society is hosting a lecture on May 24 at the Wentworth Falls School of Arts.
The society hosts regular lectures, but this presenter is more well-known than most, as he features on the Antiques Roadshow.
Andy McConnell started buying and selling antiques at 14 years old but also served an apprenticeship in journalism. After working in music, film and television, he returned to writing in 2004 as the author of the acclaimed tome The Decanter, An Illustrated History of Glass From 1650. He followed this in 2006 with Miller's' 20th Century Glass.
He writes regularly for journals as diverse as The Times, Country Life and Glass Circle News and runs Britain's largest antique and vintage glass gallery in Sussex.
He joined Antiques Roadshow in 2005 as the first specialist to deal solely with glass. He keeps visitors entertained with his unique style, combining his humour and passion, which he regards as a form of 'street theatre'.
His passion for his subject is reflected in his personal collection of some 30,000 pieces of glass.
Before working in antiques full-time, Andy enjoyed a successful career as a rock and roll journalist in Hollywood, California.
More recently, he spoke at the United Nations' Palais des Nations, Geneva, at the launch of the UN's Year of Glass in 2022.
One item that sticks out in Andy's memory came into the Roadshow at Leeds Town Hall in 2009. This large English wine goblet made from lead glass was an incredible survivor from 1710. The owners (and the watching crowd) were amazed at Andy's valuation and it was later sold for £7,500.
His talk is at the Wentworth Falls School of Arts on Friday, May 24, at 2pm. It costs $30, or $25 for pension card holders. Visitors should arrive early as seating is limited and priority will be given to members and their guests. The society recommends arriving no later than 1.15 to ensure a smooth start to the event.
Please note: Andy will not be doing appraisals of glass as part of his talk.
