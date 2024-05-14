Blue Mountains Gazette
Mount Vic Flicks continues its story with another three-to-six year lease renewal

By Tom Walker
Updated May 15 2024 - 9:56am, first published May 14 2024 - 12:00pm
Iconic Blue Mountains cinema Mount Vic Flicks is still standing strong, with a recent lease renewal securing the site's future for another three-to-six years.

Tom Walker

