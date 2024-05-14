Mount Vic Flicks continues its story with another three-to-six year lease renewal

Iconic Blue Mountains cinema Mount Vic Flicks is still standing strong, with a recent lease renewal securing the site's future for another three-to-six years.
At the April 30 meeting of Blue Mountains City Council, a motion passed approving the new lease for three years, with an optional further term adding another three years onto that.
The council report said: "The proposed lease will ensure the continuity of this long-standing community icon into the foreseeable future, while providing revenue to Council during the term of the lease and further term option if exercised."
Owners Adam Cousins and Kirsten Mullholland are wary of challenges over the next several years, but they remain passionate about continuing to operate the historic cinema.
"Business is up and down. We still haven't seen a return of pre-covid numbers unfortunately, and we're not very confident we will as the industry and people's viewing habits have changed," Ms Mullholland told the Gazette.
The pair also decided for the first time ever to close over Easter this year due to highway congestion. Ms Mullholland said they frequently face cancellations in these busy periods and "it's pointless being open if no one can reach the cinema in time".
"But despite the challenges, we're still here because we love what we do and we feel very lucky about that," she said.
Established 90 years ago, the cinema was closed in 1950, but reopened in 1986 under Ron and Diane Bayley as Mount Vic Flicks.
It was in 2013 that Mr Cousins and Ms Mullholland took the reins for the site, and more than a decade later the duo remains excited for the future.
Events in the coming months include a celebratory screening for the 30th anniversary of The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert. Held on June 9, the special event will offer complimentary bubbles (or fizzy) and a giveaway of free choc tops to those dressed the part.
On June 8 the cinema will also celebrate World Gin Day with the 1942 classic Casablanca, while serving the iconic French 75 gin cocktail seen in the film.
"We love all kinds of films and I think our programming reflects that. We don't just want to stick to the mainstream ones. There are so many incredible films that tell amazing stories from countries all over the world, including our own, that we love to show," Mr Cousins said.
Beyond their love for film, though, the pair finds a special value in the role of the cinema in the community - and the memories they've made since taking over the cinema.
"People often tell us how lucky they feel because they get to see these films locally and not have to travel to Sydney to see them," Mr Cousins said.
"It's been over ten years now since we took over from the previous owners and many of our regulars have seen our boys grow from toddlers to teenagers."
Mount Vic Flicks is located at 2A Harley Ave, Mount Victoria. For more information about the cinema or to view their sessions and make a booking, visit the website at https://mountvicflicks.com.au/
