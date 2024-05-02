'So clear and so many:' Mirror flash ceremony links Blue Mountains and Bowral

The Blue Mountains has been linked with the Southern Highlands after a series of mirrors flashed across an 82km expanse between Leura and Bowral.
The annual mirror flash event celebrates and acknowledges the Gundungurra people as the traditional owners of the land between the two regions.
Fifty-five guests gathered at the Leura home of Phill and Carol Isaacs in April to witness the mirror flashes sent by members of Woonjeegaribay Conciliation Group from Gundungurra Lookout in Bowral.
"Your mirror flashes are amazing - so clear and so many. Everyone here has seen it," said Lyn Bevington of the Blue Mountains People for Reconciliation.
Members of Katoomba-Leura Rural Fire Service positioned the two Blue Mountains mirrors - one in the garden facing west that captured the sun and beamed it up to a mirror on a first floor balcony facing east so it could be seen at Gundungurra Lookout.
Held since 2002, this year's Blue Mountains ceremony was led by Aunty Carol Cooper, a Dharug and Gundungurra elder and member of Blue Mountains People for Reconciliation.
Over in Bowral, more than 60 people gathered at Gibbergunyah Reserve where the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander flags were raised.
Convenor Kim Leevers welcomed everyone to the event.
Despite some cloud cover, the flashes were clearly seen by everyone in both regions.
"From the feedback it was clear that many were very excited to be part of it; to share with other like-minded people," said Ms Bevington.
