Walking track closures ahead of predicted heavy rain

National Parks will close some walking tracks over the weekend because of predicted heavy rain.
The following tracks will close from 2pm, Friday, May 10, until 10am, Monday, May 13.
Katoomba-Leura
All valley tracks and cliff passes will be closed due to forecast heavy rains and associated rockfall, landslide, tree fall and flooding risks.
In addition to other closures, this includes: Shortridge Pass (off Lockleys Pylon) Federal Pass, Giant Stairway, Fern Bower Track, Amphitheatre Track, Dardanelles Pass, Furber Steps, Golden Stairs, Mt Solitary routes, Kedumba Pass, Ruined Castle Track, and the Katoomba Falls Round Walk.
Wentworth Falls
All valley tracks and cliff passes will be closed.
In addition to other closures, this includes: Kedumba Pass and camping area, Valley of the Waters track below Nature Track intersection and Empress Canyon.
Blackheath, Medlow Bath and Bells Line of Road
All valley tracks and cliff passes will be closed.
In addition to other closures, this includes: Grand Canyon track, Walls Cave track, Grose River tracks, Govetts Gorge tracks, Rodriguez Pass, Pierces Pass, Victoria Falls Track, Perrys Lookdown track, Horse Track, Shortridge Pass, Old Point Pilcher Route, Grand Canyon, Juggler Canyon and Acacia Flat camping area.
Adventure recreation areas
All canyons, abseiling and rock climbing areas that require entry or exit via closed tracks are also closed.
Adventure recreation users are advised to carefully consider activities, routes and access in consideration of predicted heavy rain conditions.
For NPWS closures, see nswparks.info/alerts-bluemtns.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.