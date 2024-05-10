Summit Gear launches Whippa at Cultural Centre

Home-grown business Summit Gear has officially launched their new light backpacks locally, after already securing success with the US market.
Their new light gear called Whippa was launched on May 3 at the Blue Mountains Cultural Centre in Katoomba.
Owner Rob Inshaw introduced the products to the packed audience which queued to get into the event.
Indigenous Elder David King gave an inspiring Welcome to Country, congratulating the business for its success locally and internationally.
"I buy too many Summit bags," he joked on the evening.
"They are good for so many things, boomerang, digging sticks, axe ... and now with these light packs I can run and carry the axe."
Mayor Mark Greenhill told the crowd the products encouraged "us to be in the landscape ... to inhale it".
The Katoomba company also makes purpose-built packs and bags for the emergency services including the police bomb squad, special ops ambulance, Careflight and firefighting units.
Mr Inshaw said he started working on the lighter and tougher bags after Careflight expressed concerns about weight on their helicopters.
"The end result was in our search for new materials we were able to reproduce the bags at half the weight."
When he took one of the bags overseas to summit the Matterhorn, he was inundated with requests by other travellers.
"Guides offered to put them in shops in Chamonix, everyone wanted my pack."
He sold that first prototype backpack - from the Solitary series of Whippa - to his Swiss Innkeeper once he returned off the mountain, she was so desperate to have it.
Mr Inshaw praised the dedication and talent of his machinists, acknowledging the work of Cairo Hazell in the design of the specialist canyoning backpack.
Later this year the company is hoping to build "running fast packs" and "commuter packs", and is looking into making ultra light tarps and tents.
Many attendees took advantage of a discount at their store afterwards.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.