Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Mountains Gazette's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Summit Gear launches Whippa at Cultural Centre

By B C Lewis
May 10 2024 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Home-grown business Summit Gear has officially launched their new light backpacks locally, after already securing success with the US market.

Create a free account to read this article

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.