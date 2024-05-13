Opera Lirica returns

Opera Lirica is proud to announce that it is bringing back their long awaited revival of Peitro Mascagni's Cavalleria Rusticana.
This opera tells the story of passionate love, betrayal and swift revenge set to immortal music by the great master.
There will be two performances in the Wentworth Falls School of Arts, 217 Great Western Highway on Saturday, May 18, at 7.30pm, and Sunday, May 19, at 2pm.
Tickets: adults $35 with generous concessions. Two free tickets will be given at each session. Book through TryBooking.com (search for Opera Lirica Cavalleria Rusticana). Ring Roxane on: 0414 053 348 or email: operaliricaenquiries@gmail.com.
