Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Mountains Gazette's complete view of property
Home/Life & Style/Celebrity

Opera Lirica returns

JC
By Jennie Curtin
Updated May 13 2024 - 10:11am, first published 10:09am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Opera Lirica is proud to announce that it is bringing back their long awaited revival of Peitro Mascagni's Cavalleria Rusticana.

Create a free account to read this article

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jennie Curtin

Upper Mountains Correspondent

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.