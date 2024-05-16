Dream come true: Markets now run every month in Blue Mountains

Good news for those who enjoy shopping local: the Blue Mountains now effectively has a market running every weekend.
The inaugural Leura Produce and Artisan Market, held at Fairmont Resort on May 11, heralds organiser Nicole Riley's fourth regular market in the Mountains. It will run on the first Saturday of each month beginning in June.
The rest of each month includes Blackheath Growers Markets (second Sunday), Lawson's Magpie Up Style Markets (third Sunday) and Springwood Growers Markets (fourth Sunday), leaving five-weekend months as the only gap.
Ms Riley said the successful launch of the Leura market is the last piece of her longest ambition; helping market lovers to shop purely local.
"I had a dream 15 years ago and really wanted to run farmers markets, and now people can live off just the farmers markets," she told the Gazette.
"We can now provide it, we have a full service. That was the last part of my dream."
Original plans were for stalls to line the outdoor areas of Fairmont Resort. When the day was confirmed to bring heavy rain, Ms Riley worked over 24 hours to reorganise the event and save it from cancellation.
This included shifting to the underground car park for cover, creating a new market layout, adding temporary fencing, installing a satellite dish for internet, and more.
Despite the frenzy of last-minute work, Ms Riley said she was just pleased to see the launch go ahead successfully.
"The fact that we can run like this, it means we can run in anything. And every stall holder showed up," she said.
"I'm just so grateful to the community... it's really exciting to just go: 'it worked'."
The car park was lined with stalls selling fresh produce, artisan foods and crafts, handmade clothing, distilleries, takeaway pop-ups, and more.
Musician Will Conn provided live music, and a Stop and Sort waste station helped shoppers easily recycle after lunch or a sample tasting session.
Ms Riley said the day was also a valuable family experience for many, herself included. Her own children had stalls and helped run the event, and federal MP Susan Templeman visited for a day out with her mum.
"It gets families together... you don't have to spend a lot of money, it's about creating family-friendly events," she said.
"[Also] if you spend money here, you're giving back to your own community... I really believe that the money goes into all these people's families, straight into the farmers' pockets."
She thanked Fairmont Resort staff and management for welcoming the market, and said: "we feel really supported here at the Fairmont".
For more details on each market and to view their upcoming dates, visit: https://www.alleventsmarketsandfestivals.com.au/.
