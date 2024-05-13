'I knew I'd found my calling': International Nurses Day puts spotlight on health investment

The national peak body for nurses has highlighted the important role TAFE NSW Nepean is playing to address a skills shortage in the Nepean Blue Mountains region and helping future-proof the local nursing workforce.
With International Nurses Day held on May 12, the Australian Primary Health Care Nurses Association (APNA) said there was never a more important time to invest in the future of nursing, saying training providers like TAFE NSW were critical.
Research by Health Workforce Australia found that due to an ageing workforce and growing population, there could be a national shortfall of 100,000 nurses by 2025.
APNA CEO Ken Griffith described TAFE NSW Nepean's role in training the next generation as a "positive sign for Australia's health".
"It's essential that nurses entering the health system are trained well and can have the opportunity to develop their skills where we need them most, particularly in primary health care and in rural and remote settings," Mr Griffin said.
"The increased interest in studying nursing at TAFE NSW is a positive sign for Australia's health. We know that nursing is a fulfilling career. The role that enrolled nurses play in the health care system is vital and this will only grow over the coming years."
The theme of the 2024 International Nurses Day is "Our Nurses. Our Future. The economic power of care", aimed at highlighting the social, health and economic value nurses bring and encouraging governments to invest more in the profession.
The NSW Government is investing $3 million over the next three years to upgrade nurse training facilities at TAFE NSW campuses across the state.
Abigail Booth, 24, is one of many TAFE NSW Nepean graduates armed with the practical skills and work experience to make a running start in her nursing career. Booth graduated from TAFE NSW's fee-free Diploma of Nursing in 2020 and she was able to gain employment immediately within the Nepean Blue Mountains Local Health District's GradStart program as an enrolled nurse.
"From the moment I started my work placement, I knew I'd found my calling. With the growing demand for nurses across the state, I wanted to make a difference. Studying the Diploma of Nursing at TAFE NSW set me up for success in the workplace," she said.
"I was thoroughly equipped with the practical skills and the knowledge I needed to be selected for the GradStart program, which allowed me to jump right into my career after graduation.
"Since completing my training at TAFE NSW, I've had a steady income that's allowed me to pursue my personal goals and it's provided a pathway to further my education with a Bachelor of Nursing at university."
TAFE NSW Nursing Lead Dr Zach Byfield said TAFE NSW worked closely with health providers and organisations such as APRA to help ensure TAFE NSW was keeping pace with workforce needs.
"We meet regularly with all our industry partners to come up with new and innovative ways to keep learners in communities and create a constant pipeline of new nurses," Dr Byfield said. "Nurses are an indispensable part of the healthcare system, as was again highlighted during the pandemic. TAFE NSW is committed to continue training the nursing workforce of the future."
TAFE NSW Nepean offers a Diploma of Nursing and other related healthcare courses. Enrolments are now open for semester two. Find out more at www.tafensw.edu.au
