Blue Mountains Food co-op gets new home

The Blue Mountains Food Co-op has found new digs and will be moving shortly.
The Co-op will be closed from Monday, June 24, to Thursday, June 27, and will reopen in the new premises on Friday, June 28
The new shop will be in Katoomba's Town Centre Arcade, on the top level, virtually opposite the entrance to the Coles store.
It previously housed The Source Bulk Foods.
Co-op store manager, Katie Crouch, said the group had been keen to find an alternative home for quite a while.
"The Co-op has been looking for a new premises for some time," she said. "Rent increases, the cost of running two stores - we're combining into one - and to generally improve the layout of our store and customer shopping experience are some of the key reasons why."
The Co-op, which has operated out of its shop in Ha'penny Lane for 25 years, was established in 1981. It is a non-profit that is owned by more than 2,500 members.
It sells locally grown and sourced organic fruit, vegetables and other products.
The second store, on the other side of the lane, sells homewares, gifts and other items, also locally made.
The shops are run by a team of 25 paid staff, assisted by valuable volunteers who help with cleaning and tidying up, and overseen by a board of directors.
But the need to staff two shops means more financial outgoings, which will be reduced by having everything under one roof.
Council's upgrade of the area where the new shop will set is nearly complete.
Under the Katoomba Civic Centre revitalisation, works being done include:
The project is funded by the Australian Government and Blue Mountains City Council.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.