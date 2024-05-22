Crocheting for a cause at Winmalee High School, big beanie donation

A group of Winmalee High School students has dedicated their lunchtimes to helping others, knitting beanies to warm up those in need throughout the coming winter.
The school's crochet club first ran this project last year, when 84 beanies were donated to the Penrith Community Kitchen (PCK).
That figure was smashed this year with a donation of more than 130 beanies, along with more than 70 warm coats collected by the Student Representative Council (SRC).
Student Learning Support Officer Yvette Wheadon-Davis said staff couldn't be prouder with the result.
"We were just so amazed with how many beanies we got this year," Ms Wheadon-Davis said.
"It just goes to show you how wonderful the Winmalee high school community is, that we are happy to go: 'yeah, I've got something I can donate for that'."
The bundles of beanies were given to PCK staff on May 13 and included more than 30 beanies donated by members of the public.
The coats, which were dropped off the next day, were sourced from the school community in an initiative from the schools' SRC.
Senior Student Belle Lackey said the extra donation was a way to help those living without the simple luxury of having a jacket in the wardrobe.
"When we heard about the beanies... we knew that they would appreciate jackets, and it's something easy that people can bring in that doesn't require a lot of money or a lot of effort," she said.
"It was super impressive, especially with the brand-new ones that people could donate."
Karen Van Den Brink, who coordinates the crochet club with Ms Wheadon-Davis, said that the club has also helped some students find a supportive place to spend their lunchtimes.
"Some of these kids are highly anxious, [and] crocheting is just calming and relaxing," Ms Van Den Brink said.
"It's just so great. We were a little bit teased at the beginning when we wanted to start a crochet club, that it was daggy and uncool, and it's just taken off."
Ms Wheadon-Davis added: "It's also a safe space for students that struggle to find their people. And from that safe space we've got some lovely friendships that have happened with certain kids that have found their people, which is really nice."
PCK is currently running their Winter Appeal, sourcing warm clothes to support those in need through the coming cold months. To learn more about PCK or to donate visit: https://www.penrithcommunitykitchen.com.au/
The crochet club's next project will be making baskets for injured wildlife, to be donated to WIRES. Donations of wool and crochet hooks are welcome and can be dropped off at Winmalee High School.
