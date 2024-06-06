Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Mountains Gazette's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

How an emergency beacon saved a hiker's life after kidney failure in Blue Mountains

BL
By B C Lewis
Updated June 7 2024 - 4:42pm, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Andy Collins of Katoomba was a few days from death when his kidneys packed it in while on a remote hike in the Blue Mountains wilderness.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

B C Lewis

Senior reporter

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.