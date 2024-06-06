How an emergency beacon saved a hiker's life after kidney failure in Blue Mountains

Andy Collins of Katoomba was a few days from death when his kidneys packed it in while on a remote hike in the Blue Mountains wilderness.
The 59-year-old became stranded during his solo 47 kilometres Kanangra Walls to Katoomba walk, known as the K2K, in the Blue Mountains, at the end of February this year.
He credits his Personal Locator Beacon [PLB] - and the emergency services crew that it marshalled - with saving his life on February 29.
The experienced bushwalker, and former National Parks officer, had prepared with all the right equipment, including water, navigation equipment and a PLB. And he had registered his trip.But the hike had been heavily impacted by bushfire regrowth and flooding.
Mr Collins battled the extreme conditions on the second day. He struggled with impenetrable bush and thick vines and in 40 degree heat he ended up drinking more water than he estimated. By the third day he was in serious trouble and painful cramps ensued.
"I just had these intense cramps in my back. I hadn't cottoned on at the time that it was my kidneys. I kept drinking but I was vomiting. I literally had a death experience," he said.
With his body seizing up and no mobile phone reception, the Blackheath Baptist Church pastor activated his PLB on the Cox's River flats which sent his exact GPS coordinates to rescue authorities via satellites. A PolAir helicopter arrived around 90 minutes later and found him in the river trying to cool down.
"The paramedics said if I hadn't had the PLB, it would have been a body recovery," Mr Collins said.
Mr Collins missed his son's graduation from the NSW Police Academy in Goulburn the following day and was forced to spend five nights in Katoomba hospital recovering. In a nice twist his wife, Melissa, and son, Ben, were able to meet the helicopter pilot who saved him.
"That was so lovely," he said.
Australian travel safety brand GME spokesperson said the incident highlighted the importance of bushwalkers packing rescue equipment, as accidents can happen at any time.
"With only 27 per cent of the Australian landmass covered by mobile phone reception, it's important travellers understand how to stay safe and connected when camping, hiking or 4WDing without reception," the spokesperson said.
Blue Mountains-based adventurer Caro Ryan has produced a podcast about people who have been rescued and their rescuers and managing risk in the bush.
Mr Collins said he would also like to see more work being done to keep the very remote tracks like the K2K in better service.
"I'm sad that this country, that's been so accessible to bushwalkers ... that walks like the K2K ... I wonder if it is a priority for them. There's a volunteer base that would help clear it. You can't clear it once and let it go."
