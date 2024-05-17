From fire-breathing to Furiosa: Katoomba performer stars in Mad Max movie

Katoomba resident Nellie Collins grew up as a fan of the Mad Max universe. Today he's in it, hitting the big screen with a role in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.
His character, 'The Winchman', is a grim wastelander operating the crane lift that scales the massive walls of The Citadel.
The role saw Mr Collins immersed in the world of Mad Max, experiencing the stunning setwork first-hand alongside lead actress Anya Taylor-Joy.
"I'm one of the characters on there and I make the crane go up and down, and I'm helping with Anya Taylor-Joy getting pulled up onto the thing," he told the Gazette.
"They'd spend an hour in makeup getting rid of all my tattoos, because nobody has tattoos, they all have burn scars on them.
"Obviously no one has a bath in those times... so I look pretty much the same, but filthy."
The role in Furiosa isn't Mr Collins' first time on a movie set, but the extreme nature of Mad Max is a perfect fit given his usual line of work - performing stunts under the name 'Captain Finhead'.
Beginning with street shows and currently a circus stunt performer, Mr Collins has mastered a variety of risky tricks.
"I balance a sword on the tip of a knife which I hold in my mouth. Juggle knives, juggle fire, do sit-ups on a bed of nails with a massive fire trident balanced on my chin. Body burning, you know, all that kind of stuff," he said.
His expertise has earned him spots on set for Hercules (Kevin Sorbo, 1995), X-Men Origins: Wolverine and more, handling stunts ranging from 10-metre falls to being set on fire.
He also had a role in Xena Warrior Princess where he not only taught Lucy Lawless how to breathe fire, but donned a wig and played her in some scenes requiring a stunt double.
"I think she did fire breathing in maybe three or four episodes. In at least one of those it was me being filmed from behind," Mr Collins said.
It was in Furiosa that Mr Collins went from stunt specialist to actor, with his audition landing him an interview with director George Miller.
"Working with George Miller is such an amazing experience. He explains everything, he'll take the whole cast through from beginning to end of a scene... the reasoning behind it, the history behind it and all these details," Mr Collins said.
His scenes were shot in Kurnell, as well as a sound stage in Greenacre which acted as the interior of the series' iconic citadel.
"The sets are just incredible. The detail which you would never actually see [without watching] the films many times; these tiny little details of how everything's built, all these embossments on the metal," he said.
"Which I suppose comes across in the film, just the richness of it, the reality of it, it all looks old and real... it's just amazing to be in that world. It's such an iconic world too. You know, Mad Max - we all grew up with that."
With several scenes alongside Anya Taylor-Joy's character, Mr Collins was even caught in some celebrity photos snapped during production.
"Between shots we were just hanging around on the winch, and some geezer from around two miles away took photos, and I'm in it," he said.
"The next day Anya kind of points to me and does a little 'take-a-photo' [gesture] at me. I didn't understand what that was, but when we had a break from filming everyone was looking at their phones and it was this paparazzi thing."
On the film's completion Mr Collins capped off his Mad Max experience with a red carpet screening for cast and crew, where he saw his own scenes and felt the thrill of spotting his name in the credits.
"The pacing of [the film]; for me there was never a dull moment. I thoroughly enjoyed it, it's just amazing and I'm definitely going to see it again when it comes out up here," he said.
"I loved it. It's epic, the whole scope of it... working on Furiosa was the best on-set experience I've had."
Besides plans to see Furiosa in Katoomba on its release, Mr Collins will otherwise continue to pursue his performing passion as Captain Finhead. Learn more at: https://finheadstunts.com.au/
Mr Collins is also a frequent performer for cabaret show Wonderfully Terrible Things, and is half of the Strings on Fire entertainment duo alongside violinist Mare Wildmare.
Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is a prequel to the smash-hit franchise reboot Max Max: Fury Road, set 15 years earlier. A young Furiosa (Anya Taylor-Joy) falls into the hands of a biker horde led by Warlord Dementus (Chris Hemsworth). Caught in a war of tyrants, Furiosa must survive many trials as she finds a way to return home.
Furiosa releases in cinemas on Thursday, May 23, and can be caught at The Edge United Cinemas in Katoomba. For session times or to book visit: https://www.unitedcinemas.com.au/[multisite]/movie/furiosa-a-mad-max-saga
