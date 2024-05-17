Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Mountains Gazette's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

From fire-breathing to Furiosa: Katoomba performer stars in Mad Max movie

TW
By Tom Walker
Updated May 17 2024 - 1:06pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Katoomba resident Nellie Collins grew up as a fan of the Mad Max universe. Today he's in it, hitting the big screen with a role in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

Create a free account to read this article

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TW

Tom Walker

Journalist

Lower Mountains Correspondent

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.