Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Mountains Gazette's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Truck breakdown at Glenbrook

May 15 2024 - 9:18am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A truck has broken down at Glenbrook on the Great Western Highway, blocking one westbound lane.

Create a free account to read this article

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.