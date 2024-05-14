Truck breakdown at Glenbrook

A truck has broken down at Glenbrook on the Great Western Highway, blocking one westbound lane.
The truck is in lane two approaching the Ross Street intersection. The lane has been closed while emergency services try to clear the area.
On the trains, buses are replacing services between Mt Victoria and Lithgow all week.
Trains will be running between Mount Victoria and Central, some to a changed timetable.
Bathurst trains run between Bathurst and Lithgow or Central, to a changed timetable.
Some early morning and late-night services will run between Bathurst and Mount Victoria.
On Friday, May 17, from 9.30pm, buses replace trains from Lithgow to Blacktown. The last train to Central will leave Mount Victoria at 21:05, arriving Central at 23:23.
From 11pm, buses replace trains from Blacktown to Lithgow. The last train to the Blue Mountains will leave Central at 22:18, arriving Mount Victoria 00:37.
T1 Western Line trains run between the City and St Marys, to a changed timetable. Change at Blacktown for buses to Blue Mountains Line stations.
Anyone travelling to Lithgow to connect with NSW TrainLink Regional Coaches is advised to call 132 232 to confirm departure times.
