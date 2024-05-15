Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Mountains Gazette's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'I can't wait to discover this beautiful region of Australia': Elite runners set for Ultra-Trail event

May 15 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Elite trail runners from across Australia and around the world are set to line up in Katoomba for their shot at the 50km titles at Ultra-Trail Australia.

Create a free account to read this article

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.