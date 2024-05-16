Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Mountains Gazette's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Delays on Hawkesbury Road expected to allow for 'complex' repair work from flooding damage

Updated May 17 2024 - 10:14am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Work to repair three slopes on Hawkesbury Road that were damaged during flooding in 2022 is about to get underway.

Create a free account to read this article

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.