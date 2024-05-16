Delays on Hawkesbury Road expected to allow for 'complex' repair work from flooding damage

Work to repair three slopes on Hawkesbury Road that were damaged during flooding in 2022 is about to get underway.
Work will start on Monday May 20 and take 11 weeks to complete, weather permitting.
Changed traffic conditions will include single lane closures and contra flow. Motorists are advised to allow up to 10 minutes of extra travel time.
Transport for NSW Regional Director West Alistair Lunn said the work at Hawkesbury Heights, to be carried out about two kilometres east of Roberts Parade, would help restore Hawkesbury Road to pre-flood capacity.
"Crews will remove loose rocks from the area, drill and install rock bolts to stabilise the slopes and secure the outer rock face to underlying material to help prevent further damage," Mr Lunn said.
"This is a complex job that includes installing erosion and sediment controls along the damaged slopes and setting up and packing up traffic control for each shift that the works crew will be present.
"Some vegetation will be cleared to safely complete this job, but a number of trees will be planted at appropriate locations to replace those that are removed.
Mr Lunn said the "extreme weather events in 2021 and 2022 had a devastating impact on many roads across regional NSW"
"This work at Hawkesbury Heights is just further evidence of our ongoing commitment to completing the enormous repair job," he added.
Contractor Ventia will carry out the work for Transport for NSW, with crews working from 7am to 6pm Monday to Friday and from 8am to 1pm on Saturday.
There will also be some night work needed with the community to be informed before any night work begins. There will be no work on Sundays and public holidays.
Meanwhile on the trains for Friday May 17 there are some changes. From 9.30pm, buses replace trains from Lithgow to Blacktown.
The last train to Central leaves Mount Victoria at 21:05, arriving Central at 23:23.
From 11pm, buses replace trains from Blacktown to Lithgow.
The last train to the Blue Mountains leaves Central at 22:18, arriving Mount Victoria 00:37.
T1 Western Line trains run between the City and St Marys, to a changed timetable. Change at Blacktown for buses to Blue Mountains Line stations.
