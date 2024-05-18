Blaxland cheerleader and Katoomba dance group both triumph in world events

A cheerleader from Blaxland and dancers from a Katoomba studio have both claimed silver medals at world championships in Orlando, Florida.
At the International Cheer Union (ICU) World Cheerleading Championships, 14-year-old Chelsea Brown helped Australia secure second in the Youth Median (Co-Ed) division.
Chelsea said that while her team hadn't taken home gold, she knew everyone had given their all to performing the best routine possible.
"It's hard to put into words because it's such an amazing feeling, but I'm really proud of my whole team, and I think we did really well," she said.
Beyond her part in the first ever Australian Youth Cheer Team, Chelsea also joined her local cheer team Dream Queens in another competition, 'The Summit'.
She said the overall championships were a great experience, and she remains determined to aim even higher in future.
"I got to bond with a bunch of other countries, as well as my own, so that was really cool... The crowd was always so loud no matter what country it was, what team it was, everyone was so supportive," Chelsea said.
"The whole atmosphere about it was just so amazing."
Her mother, Candy, watched from home and said: "There was definitely a lot of screaming and cheering going on in this house, and a lot of cheers when they were announced in that top three and took out that medal. Just so, so proud of her."
Meanwhile, The Dance Dymension team came second in the open premier jazz competition. The 19 dancers were accompanied by two coaches, Jessica Alderson and Mikaela Donnelly, to compete in the ICU World Cheerleading Championships as well as the International All-Star Federation (IASF) World competition which went over two weeks in April.
The Katoomba dancers also secured other top 10 finishes, including fourth place for open co-ed premier hip hop and seventh for co-ed premier open (lyrical).
The open hiphop team, "Redemption", were the first Blue Mountains team to ever be selected to represent the country and wore their green and gold with pride, finishing fifth overall in the world.
Ms Alderson, one of the coaches, said the Dance Dymension studio showed its versatility by competing across three performance styles.
"We could not be more proud if we tried, not only with the results but with our athletes' sportsmanship, support and kindness shown to all other competitors and teams. It's what it is all about," she said.
She also wanted to thank the local community and to individuals and businesses who so generously helped the team live out some of their biggest dreams yet.
"We can't wait to see what is in store in the future for our athletes and our program, the sky is the limit. This is so exciting for future of Blue Mountains dance and dancers as we hope to be able to continue to compete at such a high level and provide the opportunity for more dancers in the future."
