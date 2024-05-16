Police news: Cliffside rescue with drone, child grabbed in Katoomba

Blue Mountains Police Rescue have rescued two rock climbers near Mt Wilson through use of specialist drone technology.
On the evening of May 13, police responded to reports of two rock climbers in need of assistance at Pierces Pass.
Police arrived at the scene with NSW Ambulance Special Operations Paramedics, but had little information due to poor mobile reception in the area.
To gather information and enable the rescue police deployed specialist resources, including a Remotely Piloted Aircraft System (RPAS) or a drone.
The technology helped police quickly locate the climbers 120m down the cliff face, with the drone then used to assess the site and form a plan to safely access the climbers. The climbers were then safely raised to the cliff-top and walked out of the bush.
In a Facebook post, Blue Mountains Police Rescue said technologies like the RPAS are invaluable for helping rescue teams plan and complete operations like this.
"The use of the RPAS on this mission was critical in quickly locating the climbers in distress and accessing them," the post said.
The post said that between the technology and extensive training, rescue teams are "able to operate safely and efficiently in the most difficult cliff and wilderness environments, day or night and in a range of conditions".
Blue Mountains Police are seeking help from the public after a child was approached by a man in Katoomba.
A 12-year-old girl told police that at 3.10pm on May 15, while she was walking on Fourth Street, a man grabbed her by the arm. Shen then broke free and ran home, and police were alerted.
Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage of Fourth Avenue and Mini Ha Ha Road that may have seen this incident between 2.45pm and 3.30pm.
Police have a description of the man as aged 30 to 40 years, of Indian/subcontinental appearance, and around 173cm tall. At the time was wearing a black hoodie with a dark green puffer vest over the top.
He was reportedly driving an older-model white van, possibly a Toyota, with black trim above the headlights.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Katoomba Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
