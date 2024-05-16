Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Mountains Gazette's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Police news: Cliffside rescue with drone, child grabbed in Katoomba

May 16 2024 - 10:02am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Blue Mountains Police Rescue have rescued two rock climbers near Mt Wilson through use of specialist drone technology.

Create a free account to read this article

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.