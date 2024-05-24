Tim Flannery film

Action for Community & Environment and Blue Mountains Conservation Society, with support from Resilient Blue Mountains, are hosting a screening of Climate Changers, by Tim Flannery.
This is a new documentary about climate leadership and will be shown at: RoseyRavelston Bookshop, 1 Badgery Cres, Lawson from 6-9pm on June 1, including speakers, discussion and a break for food and drink.
There will be a special panel that includes Uncle David King (Gundungurra man), Jenna Condie (climate activist), Dylan McCarthy (high school student petitioner) and a speaker from Rising Tide.
The event aims to inspire everyday climate leadership and to empower climate action at individual, community, industrial and political levels.
People are invited to come and join the conversation about how we can all show up as climate leaders and take action within our spheres of influence. The screening will raise funds/support for local campaigns, including further screenings of this film.
One important aim is to encourage climate action groups to work together and encourage new people to join a group that offers an opportunity to learn and take action in a way that suits them.
Book at resilientbluemountains.org.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.