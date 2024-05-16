'This is good news': Mitchells Pass reopens

One-lane access has reopened to pedestrians, cyclists and motor vehicles at Mitchells Pass, Glenbrook, following work to repair damage caused by last month's landslip.
A Sydney Water pipe was exposed by the April 5 landslip and work to bypass the sewerage line was needed before road pavement repairs and stabilisation works could begin.
These necessary works meant the road was closed to all but residents, and council has been working with the authority to ensure maintenance and pipe clearing activities have now been completed.
The road reopened to general traffic on Thursday, May 16, with stop/give way controls in place.
"This is good news, including for the many local residents who enjoy riding their bikes and walking in the area," Mayor Mark Greenhill said.
"I thank everyone for their patience while council worked with Sydney Water to reopen the road for general access as soon as possible."
A natural disaster was declared in the Blue Mountains and Lithgow local government areas after more than 200mm of rain fell across the Blue Mountains and Greater Sydney on April 5.
Other sites impacted by the event include Megalong Road, Megalong Valley (partially closed); Railway Pde, Leura (partially closed); Kanimbla Drive, Blackheath (now open), as well as non-road impacting slips at Echo Point and Glenbrook Oval.
Significant damage also occurred at Lapstone Tunnel and Leura Culvert, Cliff Drive, Leura and to 10 council buildings.
The event was the fifth natural disaster in four years to impact the Blue Mountains.
