'This is good news': Mitchells Pass reopens

Updated May 16 2024 - 4:11pm, first published 4:00pm
One-lane access has reopened to pedestrians, cyclists and motor vehicles at Mitchells Pass, Glenbrook, following work to repair damage caused by last month's landslip.

