Speed limit of 30km proposed through Wentworth Falls village

Transport for NSW has started marking up the spots for 30km/hr speed zone signage in Wentworth Falls village on Station Street.
The proposed new speed would identify the area as a high pedestrian activity zone. It has the full support of Wentworth Falls Chamber of Commerce and Community president Lew Hird.
The Gazette understands pre-COVID traffic surveys of the street had shown about 85 per cent of drivers were already reducing their speed to that in the 30kms, due to the conditions.
But Blue Mountains Council Deputy Mayor and Wentworth Falls resident, Romola Hollywood, said she believed it had come out of the blue and "literally no one has ever raised with me the need to slow the traffic in Wentworth Falls village to 30 kilometres".
Cr Hollywood said the news was revealed at a Local Traffic Committee meeting on May 15.
"Council expressed concerns ... because the amount of 30km signage could adversely impact on look and feel of the heritage village and there has been no consultation with councillors, the Chamber of Commerce or the community.
"Slowing traffic on Sinclair Crescent and Waratah Road would seem to be a far higher priority [and] work on the much-needed new pedestrian crossing at Wentworth Falls Lake to accompany the new car park [at] Sinclair Crescent."
Residents on the deputy mayor's Facebook page seemed largely supportive of the plan to lower the limit from 50km/hr, as traffic naturally slows in Station Street with the sharp curve onto the bridge and the pedestrian crossing between the station and shops.
A Transport for NSW spokesperson said council requested Transport for NSW assess the suitability of a High Pedestrian Activity Area (HPAA) within the village to facilitate a safer environment for pedestrians.
They are in the "process of supporting council in consulting with the Chamber of Commerce and other stakeholders regarding improvements to pedestrian safety in the town centre which includes a 30 km/h HPAA".
The consultation was expected to be completed in the next few weeks. The vertical signs are expected to be 1.2m high and 45 cms in width showing the speed and icons underneath of people walking.
The extent of the suggested new speed zone includes Station Street from the highway, across the railway bridge on to Blaxland Road for 40 metres north of Railway Parade, as well as Plantation Street and 100 metres of Railway Parade south of Blaxland Road.
Chamber president Lew Hird has asked a council Transport chief to look at extending the 30 km zone.
"I am in favour of this suggestion and will put the view that the 30km/hr zone be extended to Sinclair Crescent such that it includes the approaches north and south to the over rail bridge [past the current pedestrian refuge]."
He suggested Katoomba and Leura centres - with their 40 km village zones - could reduce their speeds to make it uniform.
Meanwhile Mr Hird recently contacted council to "complain about their tardiness" in changing paid parking signs.
The village businesses want to extend the parking limits from one to two hour limits, to encourage people to shop for longer.
Council told the Gazette in January that the signage would change over by March.
Mr Hird said he wanted to see a more "equitable" parking system with communities like Glenbrook, Springwood, Hazelbrook and Lawson, having paid parking as well.
The "tardiness" by council showed a "lack of duty of care and lack of concern about the businesses in Wentworth Falls," he said.
"I have been assured that the new signage will be erected in the near future. We wait with bated breath."
