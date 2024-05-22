Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Mountains Gazette's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Speed limit of 30km proposed through Wentworth Falls village

BL
By B C Lewis
Updated May 24 2024 - 3:35pm, first published May 23 2024 - 7:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Transport for NSW has started marking up the spots for 30km/hr speed zone signage in Wentworth Falls village on Station Street.

Create a free account to read this article

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

B C Lewis

Senior reporter

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.