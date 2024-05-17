Councillor Daniel Myles uploads daily videos in fight to solve traffic jams

Blue Mountains Councillor Daniel Myles is adding more fuel to the tank in his fight to solve Springwood's traffic problems.
The Ward 3 Councillor has committed to uploading a Facebook live video every weekday in the coming weeks - while standing near traffic-congested roads in Springwood and Winmalee.
He told the Gazette started the videos to get people involved and informed in the push for solving road congestion.
"For the public the key message is: be informed. I want you to know there's a solution, but I want you to be aware of what it might be... we want to get the best solution, which will come from everybody having their say," he said.
Each video focuses on a different topic. With his first video posted on May 14 Cr Myles has already spoken about the history of the area's traffic issues. His second video discussed the possibility of the "big solution"; a viaduct near the Bunnings in Valley Heights.
The Gazette wrote in April about the delays and potential safety risks from traffic in Winmalee and Springwood, as well as planned solutions currently under consideration by Transport for New South Wales (TfNSW).
These plans included the possibility of traffic lights at two frequently congested roundabouts near Hawkesbury and Macquarie Roads.
Cr Myles said his videos, which have already amassed more than 4000 views, are also urging TfNSW to release their plans for the public to provide feedback on.
"Now is the time, you guys have collected all the data. The public's really interested in this and this is going to be a great time to come forward in the next few months with a public consultation process," he said.
To view Cr Myles' daily videos about traffic issues, visit his Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/daniel.myles.796
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.