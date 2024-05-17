Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Mountains Gazette's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Councillor Daniel Myles uploads daily videos in fight to solve traffic jams

TW
By Tom Walker
May 17 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Blue Mountains Councillor Daniel Myles is adding more fuel to the tank in his fight to solve Springwood's traffic problems.

Create a free account to read this article

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TW

Tom Walker

Journalist

Lower Mountains Correspondent

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.