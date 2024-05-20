Thompson's shoe store heritage facade returned to former glory

The heritage facade of the old Thompson's Footwear shop in Katoomba Street has been re-created following its unauthorised demolition earlier this year.
In February, council officers were alerted that the facade of the building, on the corner of Pryor Place, had been removed.
The original two glass panels angled towards the front door with an overhead awning for weather protection had been replaced with a set of French-style glass doors. And an air-conditioning unit had been installed above the awning.
But the development application for the building, which is being converted to a dental surgery, had only been approved for an internal refit.
A council spokeswoman told the Gazette at the time: "The exterior of the building including the facade is in the Central Katoomba Urban Heritage Conservation Area and is protected.
"The facade has heritage value as a historic shopfront associated with the Thompson's shoe store, which was in operation over many decades and only recently closed."
After negotiations between council and the owners/contractors, the look of the original has been rebuilt.
A spokeswoman said council was due to inspect the restoration of the shop front in the week starting May 20 to determine if it complies with the full terms of the notice previously issued.
