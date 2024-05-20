Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Mountains Gazette's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Thompson's shoe store heritage facade returned to former glory

JC
By Jennie Curtin
Updated May 20 2024 - 5:00pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The heritage facade of the old Thompson's Footwear shop in Katoomba Street has been re-created following its unauthorised demolition earlier this year.

Create a free account to read this article

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jennie Curtin

Upper Mountains Correspondent

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.