St Columba's student set to swim at Olympic Trials

St Columba's student Hunter Kelly is still in high school with his HSC around the corner, but he's about to compete against the very best in swimming at the upcoming Olympic Trials.
The Year 12 student secured a spot at the trials on his last possible attempt at the 2024 Sydney Open and Unisport Nationals on May 9.
Competing in the Men's 200m Backstroke (15 and over), Hunter ended his final swim of the day with a time of 2.08.25, beating the qualifying time by 0.58 seconds.
"[That day] was my absolute last chance. So in the Heat swim in the morning, for the 200 backstroke, I missed it by zero-point-one seconds," he said.
"I was pretty excited to swim the final, that was like my final chance, nothing else after that. And yeah, I got it."
His success in qualifying follows from four months of rigorous training, in which he took eight seconds off his best time in the 200m Backstroke.
With the Olympic Trials just weeks away, Hunter said he'll be mostly focused on refining small details in preparation.
He also said his focus at the event will be on learning and enjoying the experience he's worked for.
"I'm probably one cycle too soon to make it. I think another four years would be a great opportunity, this is more just for experience," he said.
"I'm not too nervous just because I don't have any pressure, I don't have any expectations for what it's going to be like. I'm just more excited to be there in the atmosphere, and just racing those top guys."
Hunter's typical training day includes four hours of swimming. He wakes up at 5am for two hours in the pool, then returns after school for another two hours, with an extra two sessions in the gym each week.
With his HSC looming Hunter has a lot on his plate, but said he remains dedicated to doing his best in both.
He's also partly spurred on thanks to his younger brother Finn, who also swims at a high level.
"It's helpful, because it just motivates you even more. You don't want to miss a session, because if I'm missing a session [Finn] might go. But that's the sort of mentality you've gotta have: If I'm not swimming, all of my rivals and competitors probably are," Hunter said.
"We can compare where we were at each other's ages, it kind of just pushes us along, just being like 'hah, I'm gonna beat him, I don't want to lose'."
Finn, also a student at St Columba's, has been earning his own swimming accolades since October last year, including a bronze medal in his first Australian Open Water Championships.
"I just enjoy always being in the pool, training most days or every day. Just keeps your head constantly moving, I just enjoy the grind of it," Finn said.
The 2024 Australian Swimming Trials will be held from June 10-15 at Brisbane Aquatic Centre, acting as the sole selection meet for the Dolphins Swimming Team to compete in the Paris Olympics. For more info visit: https://www.swimming.org.au/events-results/events/2024-australian-swimming-trials
