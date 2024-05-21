'I made friends that day': Indigenous students hosted at Springwood school

Indigenous students from more than a dozen Catholic schools have come together to learn, connect, and celebrate Indigenous culture at St Columba's Catholic College in Springwood.
The inaugural Parramatta Diocese Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Senior Students Forum was held on May 15.
Students in Years 11 and 12 gathered on Dharug and Gundungurra land, where they took part in dancing, weaving, painting, and yarning with mob.
Patrick Hanlon, an Indigenous St Columba's student in Year 11, said: "I thought the day was great. I was happy to meet up with some of the Uncles and Aunties... I made a couple of friends while I was weaving."
The activities were followed by an education, training and careers expo, with a focus on pathways and opportunities for young Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people. Exhibitors ranged from employers and apprenticeships to private colleges and universities.
Patrick spent some of the expo speaking with Uncle Dennis Dunn, who works with Link-Up.
Link-Up provides assistance to Aboriginal people who have been directly affected by past government policies, such as separation from family and culture through forced removal.
"Talking with Uncle Dennis was probably my favourite bit. We talked about some of his stuff that he owns, like his emu egg, but we also talked about what it was like to be an Elder," Patrick said.
"I think [days like this] strengthen the community, because like I said, I made friends that day."
Nicky Alsemgeest is a Partnerships and Pathways Coach at St Columba's, and organised the event.
"A big part of my role is to support the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students at the school," she told the Gazette.
"Lots of other schools in the Diocese don't have the space and the natural surroundings that we have, so we're really happy to share that Country with others."
Ms Alsemgeest said students from across the Diocese, including Patrick, got involved on the day and were enthusiastically connecting and yarning with one another.
Attendees were welcomed with a smoking ceremony. The forum then opened with keynote speaker Taleisha Councillor from Jarara Cultural Centre, followed by a panel discussion of recent Catholic school graduates.
Exhibitors at the expo included TAFE Digital, PCYC, Western Sydney International Airport, and plenty more. Aboriginal Education Units also attended from University of Sydney, UNSW, UTS, Macquarie University, and Western Sydney University.
