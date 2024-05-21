Blue Mountains Gazette
'I made friends that day': Indigenous students hosted at Springwood school

TW
By Tom Walker
May 21 2024 - 5:30pm
Indigenous students from more than a dozen Catholic schools have come together to learn, connect, and celebrate Indigenous culture at St Columba's Catholic College in Springwood.

TW

Tom Walker

Journalist

Lower Mountains Correspondent

