Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Mountains Gazette's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'It's awesome, it's unreal': First champions crowned in Ultra-Trail Australia

May 16 2024 - 5:12pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The first champions have been crowned in the UTA11 in the Ultra-Trail Australia event in the Blue Mountains.

Create a free account to read this article

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.