'It's awesome, it's unreal': First champions crowned in Ultra-Trail Australia

The first champions have been crowned in the UTA11 in the Ultra-Trail Australia event in the Blue Mountains.
David Byrne and Rosie Boyn claimed the men's and women's UTA11 titles, with both runners impressing on their way to victory on Thursday, May 16.
Byrne crossed the line in 1:02:19, just three seconds ahead of Elijah Gosby, with Keeden Harrison third.
"It's awesome, it's unreal, such a beautiful course, epic weather, unreal atmosphere and it was a ding-dong battle with the young bucks, it's always fun racing," said Byrne.
"I was behind them early on, just chasing after them and eventually caught up and hustled on the stairs to get away at the end.
"It was beautiful, it's brutal with a lot of ups and downs but it's epic, the scenery is incredible, loads of support on the trails as always, it's always a special day, whatever distance you do. Lots of people on the course cheering, lots of tourists which is awesome, they're all aware that the event's on so they all cheer and lots of bells ringing and epic weather so you can't ask for more," he said.
The Sydney-based runner is no stranger to UTA, having raced in the Blue Mountains event for many years, including winning UTA11 in 2021 and UTA22 in 2016.
"What keeps bringing me back is the atmosphere, it's the original big ultra in Australia, the second biggest race in the world across the weekend, even just doing the short race like this I can't help myself, I wanted to do the 100km but I've got to work so I have to do something," said Byrne.
Newcastle's Rosie Boyn took the women's title in 1:15:31, more than six minutes ahead of Mikayla McLean with Tessa Paxton rounding out the podium.
The 15-year-old was fourth in last year's event and was joined on course on Thursday by her father Adrian, who crossed the finish line two seconds later, with brother Josh less than two minutes further behind.
"I'm so tired, it was so hard. It was quite muddy and there were a lot of steep stairs, it was pretty slippery as well," said Boyn. "I really enjoyed the flat parts. There were a lot of people cheering, it was so nice."
Boyn said that she enjoyed taking on the event alongside her father.
"It was much better, he was keeping me going, it was so good to cross the line with my dad, so good. It's just really fun, it's got good vibes," she said.
This year, UTA will welcome participants from 48 nationalities, with more than 60 per cent of runners taking part in the event for the first time.
Since 2022, UTA has been part of the UTMB World Series, a circuit of the best trail running events in the world offering runners the only opportunity to begin their quest to UTMB Mont-Blanc - the UTMB World Series Final and the pinnacle event of trail running.
Friday will see runners taking on UTA22, with UTA50 and UTA100 take place on Saturday.
